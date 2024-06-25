Hamas ‘appreciates’ Russian efforts to strengthen regional stability

The head of the International Relations Office of the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has expressed appreciation for the Russian efforts aimed at “strengthening stability in the region.” Mousa Abu Marzouk made his comment during his meeting with the Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for the Middle East and African Countries, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, at the foreign ministry in Moscow on Monday evening.

Abu Marzouk briefed the Russians on what the Palestinians are being subjected to in terms of “a systematic genocidal war in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli occupation’s plans to annex the West Bank and Jerusalem, and the shocking violations committed against Palestinian prisoners and abductees inside the occupation prisons.”

The two sides exchanged views on “political and field developments and the overall situation in the Palestinian issue, efforts to stop the genocidal aggression against the people, Palestinian unity efforts, and healing the internal Palestinian rift.”

Bogdanov said that his country’s position is firm on the Palestinian issue and in support of the rights of the Palestinian people, and that they are making efforts with various parties to end the war on the Gaza Strip.

“The position of Hamas, along with the [other] resistance factions,” confirmed Abu Marzouk, “is consistent with the foundations included in the UN Security Council ceasefire resolution, which consists of the complete withdrawal of the Israeli occupation from the Gaza Strip, a permanent ceasefire, the provision of urgent humanitarian relief, the return of the displaced to their homes, the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, and a prisoner exchange deal.”

