Palestine This Week: Israel: 'Human Shielding in Action'

Did the IDF know about Hamas’ 7 October attack plans and did nothing to stop it? A document leaked to the Jerusalem Post seems to show the Israeli military had detailed intelligence about Hamas’ plans to carry out 7 October attack, in which 1,143 Israeli were killed and 250 were taken hostage, but despite having this information, Tel Aviv decided not to act to stop the strike.

Meanwhile, an Israeli strike on Gaza’s Al-Shati camp killed 50 Palestinian civilians and another Israeli attack near the International Red Cross (IRC) left 22 people dead. Despite Israel inflicting a high death toll on Gaza, a senior Israeli military official has said Hamas is stronger than ever and Tel Aviv will fail to crush them. His comments will add further pressure onto Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, delving into all the latest developments from Gaza join MEMO’s weekly review show with Nasim Ahmed and guest Mouin Rabbani.

We also discuss reports of an Israeli plan to go to war with Lebanon and how Wikipedia has labelled the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a pro-Israel US advocacy group, an unreliable source of information that should not be trusted. MEMO weekly review also explores the transfer of power from the IDF to pro-settler civil groups in the West Bank. Catch the full episode here.