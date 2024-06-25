Pro-Palestinian protesters blockade Italy Port of Genoa

Pro-Palestinian activists, on Tuesday, staged a protest at the Port of Genoa, northern Italy in protest of arms shipments to Israel, Anadolu Agency reports.

Protesters, including civil society groups and dockers union, blockaded the port early Tuesday in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Over 500 protesters prevented the passage of trucks carrying containers to be loaded on ships, the Italian state news agency ANSA reported.

The crowd criticised the arms supply to Israel and opined that the Port of Genoa is a transit point for weapons, used in the “massacre” of the Palestinians.

A group, named “giovanipalestinesi” (Young Palestinians) wrote on Instagram that containers arriving at the Port were blocked at 6 a.m., local time, (0400GMT) Tuesday morning.

It added: “We know very well that the war machine starts from the logistics that send weapons, ammunition and technology that caused the genocide of our people.”

Israel has killed more than 37,600 Palestinians since the 7 October, 2023 cross-border incursion by Hamas that claimed 1,200 lives. The onslaught has reduced the territory to rubble and led to conditions of famine.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since a 7 October, 2023 attack by Hamas.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on 6 May.

