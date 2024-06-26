Former Israel officials, academics urge US Congress to reconsider invitation to Netanyahu

Former Israeli officials and academics urged the US, on Wednesday, to withdraw an invitation for Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, to address a joint session of Congress next month, according to the New York Times.

A group of influential former Israeli leaders in an op-ed piece in the newspaper asked American lawmakers to withdraw the invitation for the address on 24 July, Reuters reports.

The authors include David Harel, president of the Israel Academy of Sciences and Humanities; Tamir Pardo, former director of Mossad; Talia Sasson, former director of the special tasks department in Israel’s State Attorney’s Officer; former Prime Minister Ehud Barak; Nobel Laureate Aaron Ciechanover and novelist David Grossman.

The group argued that Netanyahu’s appearance “will not represent the State of Israel and its citizens, and it will reward his scandalous and destructive conduct toward our country.”

They expressed concern about Netanyahu’s handling of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, his failure to secure “the release of hostages” and his resistance to “US efforts to establish a peace plan”.

The authors said that Netanyahu “has failed to assume responsibility for the blunders that allowed the Hamas assault” and has yet to establish a “commission of inquiry”.

They also criticised his continued push for authoritarian policies amid other conflicts in the region and his obstruction of potential deals that could have led to the release of the hostages who are being held in Gaza.

The group emphasized that many Israelis “have lost faith in Netanyahu’s government”, citing widespread demonstrations and polls showing a desire for “immediate elections”.

They warned that Netanyahu’s speech to Congress will likely be used to bolster his political position and dismiss concerns voiced by the Israeli public.

The authors said that US lawmakers “should ask Mr. Netanyahu to stay home”.

On 1 June, Netanyahu accepted an invitation from the top four US congressional leaders, which was extended the previous day and signed by other top House of Representatives and Senate leaders from the Democratic and Republican parties.

