IDF troops raid Jenin refugee camp in occupied West Bank 

The Israel Defence Forces have again raided the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank today amid violent confrontations with Palestinian residents, Anadolu has reported.

According to witnesses, several houses and shops were vandalised during the raid. Eight Palestinians were detained before the Israeli troops withdrew from the camp.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its medics in Jenin treated a Palestinian for gunshot wounds.

The raid came hours after Israeli forces arrested two Palestinians during an incursion into the same city Wednesday night.

The Israeli army has been conducting regular raids in the occupied West Bank over the past few years. The raids have escalated since the start of the military offensive against the Palestinians in Gaza last October. Palestinians have also faced violent attacks by illegal Jewish settlers.

At least 553 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 5,300 others wounded by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory since October, the Health Ministry in Ramallah has confirmed.

