Israel advances bill to shut down foreign media networks

The Israeli parliament yesterday passed a preliminary motion to approve the “Al Jazeera Law” that would allow the communications minister to shut down foreign media networks operating in the occupation state. Introduced by Knesset Member Ariel Kallner, the bill passed by 51 votes to 36.

A temporary measure set to expire on 31 July, this legislation also gives the prime minister and the communications minister the authority to confiscate broadcasting equipment if they believe that the networks pose a “real threat to state security”. According to the Times of Israel, if the new bill passes the required three readings in the Knesset, it will make the law permanent and extend the ban to 90-day renewable periods.

The legislation comes after the Israeli government banned Al Jazeera last month, closed its offices in Israel and restricted public access to its website. The Doha-based broadcaster condemned the Israeli ban as a “blatant attack on press freedom.” The ban has also been criticised widely by international and regional organisations.

“I support freedom of the press and media, but not at the expense of the safety of our soldiers and citizens,” wrote Kallner after the vote. “The primary goal is to protect our soldiers on the front lines and prevent hostile media entities from operating within Israel.”

Gil Gan-Mor, the head of the Association for Civil Rights in Israel’s Civil and Social Rights Department, told the Times of Israel that the full implications of this change will only become apparent as the bill progresses through the legislative process.

“Now it’s symbolic because you can watch [banned content] on private satellite systems, YouTube or on social media. So, they want things that only totalitarian countries want — to block communications,” he pointed out. “It’s a very bad thing. This law, to our minds, is not constitutional as a temporary order and clearly when it becomes a permanent law the violation of freedom of speech becomes permanent.”

Al Jazeera has criticised Israel’s military operations in Gaza, from where it has reported throughout the ongoing war. According to court documents, it told the court that it did not incite violence or terrorism and that the ban was disproportionate. Israeli officials have frequently criticised the channel, particularly for its extensive coverage of the Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip.

READ: Israel storms Gaza City neighbourhood and orders Palestinians to go south