Israelis violently attack orthodox Jews protesting forced army conscription Israeli violently attacked ultra-Orthodox Jewish men who blocked a major highway in central Israel for two hours yesterday to protest a recent Supreme Court decision ordering young religious men to enlist for military service. Videos circulating on social media show the men and boys being forcibly removed from the road, being kicked as they lay on the ground and having their religious clothing pulled off them and discarded. Military service is compulsory in Israel, but ultra-Orthodox Jews were exempt to allow them to study at a yeshiva (religious school) thus supporting and expanding the Jewish foundation of the Israeli state.