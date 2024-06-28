Turkiye, Algeria to launch preferential trade deal talks ‘very soon’

Turkiye’s Trade Ministry announced the progress toward the target of $10 billion (TL 32.9 billion) in trade volume between Turkiye and Algeria and said that the talks for a preferential trade deal between the two countries would begin “very soon”.

Turkiye’s Trade Minister, Omer Bolat, attended the opening program of the Algerian Trade Delegation in Algeria, where he had travelled for the 55th Algiers International Fair, in which Turkiye was the guest of honour.

During his speech, he emphasized the importance of the visit with a delegation of leading representatives from the business world and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in enhancing commercial and economic cooperation between the two countries.

He noted that the bilateral trade volume with Algeria stood at $6.3 billion at the end of last year, which he said marked the highest level “we have reached to date”.

