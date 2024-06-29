Middle East Monitor
'Genocide denial' as US house bans Palestinian death toll being quoted

In a move which has been described as 'genocide denial', US Congress voted on Thursday to ban the use of the Palestinian death toll. Palestinian-American Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib slammed the vote saying there is 'so much anti-Palestinian racism in the chamber' that her colleagues continue to 'dehumanise Palestinians' and don't want to recognise them when they are alive or even when they are dead. The 269-144 vote in favour of the bipartisan amendment will now go to the Senate for consideration.

June 29, 2024 at 1:18 pm

