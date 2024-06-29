Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Nigeria military neutralizes 2,245 terrorists in 3 months

June 29, 2024 at 4:26 pm

Armed Nigerian army officers sit inside a military vehicle parked outside the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Awka, Nigeria, on February 24, 2023. [Photo by PATRICK MEINHARDT/AFP via Getty Images]

Armed Nigerian army officers sit inside a military vehicle parked outside the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Awka, Nigeria, on February 24, 2023. [Photo by PATRICK MEINHARDT/AFP via Getty Images]

The Nigerian military neutralized 2,245 terrorists in operations against Boko Haram and the ISWAP, the West African branch of the ISIS/Daesh, in the last three months, an official said Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, director of defense media operations, said operations were conducted against the terror groups in various states of the country from April – June.

Additionally, Buba said 1,993 individuals who were kidnapped for ransom were rescued during the operations, and 2,783 weapons and a significant amount of ammunition belonging to the terrorists were seized.

Nigeria recently faced attacks from armed gangs, including Boko Haram and ISWAP, in different regions of the country.

Despite there being the death penalty for kidnapping in Nigeria, ransom kidnappings are frequent.

Armed groups typically target villages, schools and travelers in the northern parts of the country, demanding ransom.

READ: UAE to lift visa ban on Nigeria says minister

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending