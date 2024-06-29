Spain intervenes in ICJ case on genocide prevention in Gaza

Spain submitted a Declaration of Intervention to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Friday in the case brought by South Africa against Israel regarding the application of the Genocide Convention in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

“This intervention is motivated by our responsibility as a State party to the Genocide Convention and our firm commitment to international law,” said the Spanish Foreign Ministry.

Madrid’s action aligns it with other nations such as Colombia, Mexico and Palestine, with several others like Ireland, Belgium and Chile expected to join.

The move underscores the country’s dedication to supporting the ICJ’s role in maintaining a rules-based international order.

“We seek to contribute to bringing peace back to Gaza and the Middle East,” the ministry added.

Spain emphasized the need for a two-state solution to ensure lasting peace and stability for Palestinians and Israelis.

It highlighted concerns about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, including restricted access to aid and the destruction of infrastructure.

“We urge the ICJ to address the obligation to prevent genocide and ensure compliance with the Court’s binding precautionary measures,” it said.

Spain has committed to abide by the ICJ’s ruling, demonstrating its support for international judicial decisions and its dedication to fostering global peace and stability, it added.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

More than 37,700 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and more than 86,500 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

