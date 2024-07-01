Report: 5,081 settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque in June

Some 5,081 Israelis stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in June under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces, Hurriyah news reported yesterday.

The settlers performed Jewish rituals and Talmudic prayers inside the Muslim holy site.

The Israeli occupation forces continue to impose restrictions on the entry of Muslim worshippers to Al-Aqsa Mosque and have tightened their military measures outside the Old City gates, effectively turning them into military barracks.

Palestinian activists from Jerusalem and citizens of Israel have called on Muslims to increase their presence in Al-Aqsa to repel the settlers’ attacks and their increasing ambitions to control and Judaise the Muslim site.

