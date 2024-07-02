Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Israel army has ‘systematic policy’ of using Palestinians as human shields, rights group says

July 2, 2024 at 11:17 am

Some of the released Palestinians appear weak and have scars on their bodies as Israeli army released 50 Palestinians after more than seven months of detention following a military operation, on July 01, 2024 [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency]

Some of the released Palestinians appear weak and have scars on their bodies as Israeli army released 50 Palestinians after more than seven months of detention following a military operation, on July 01, 2024 [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency]

The Israeli army’s use of Palestinian civilians as human shields is a systematic policy used by Israel throughout its occupation of Palestine, a rights group said yesterday.

This came after Al Jazeera aired footage showing the Israeli army using detained Palestinian civilians, including injured detainees, as human shields and forcing them into hazardous zones after installing cameras on their bodies and binding them with rope.

Commenting on the video footage, the Palestinian Prisoners Club said in a statement the practice is as old as the Israeli occupation of Palestine, adding that “it is an aspect of the ongoing war of genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza, which reveals daily the reality of this occupation and the level of its unlimited brutality.”

It added that since the beginning of the war on the Gaza Strip, the level of crimes carried out against Palestinian detainees and their families is unprecedented in intensity.

Israel, the rights group said, has committed the crime of enforced disappearance against Palestinians, in addition to torture, sexual assaults and rape.

READ: Hamas says condition of released prisoners confirms criminal behaviour of ‘fascist’ occupation regime

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending