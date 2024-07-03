Egypt to appoint new petroleum, electricity ministers: media reports

Karim Badawi will be appointed as Egypt’s petroleum minister and Mahmoud Esmat as electricity minister in a long-awaited reshuffle of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly’s cabinet, Reuters reported local broadcaster ExtraNews saying today.

Rania Al-Mashat will be re-appointed as minister for international cooperation, the outlet said, adding that Hassan El Khatib will be appointed minister of investment and trade.

Earlier, state television said Ahmed Kouchouk was appointed finance minister and Badr Abdelatty foreign minister.

Sherif Farouk, chairman of state postal company Egypt Post, was set to take over at the supply ministry, the reports said.

Ministers in Egypt have limited decision-making authority, with real power residing with the presidency, military and security services. The new cabinet is expected to be sworn in later in the day.

