Egypt set to change finance, foreign and supply ministers

Egypt is expected to change its foreign, finance, petroleum, electricity and supply ministers in a long-awaited new cabinet, with Ahmed Kouchouk leading the Finance Ministry, state TV said on Tuesday, citing local channel, ExtraNews, Reuters reports.

Kouchouk was serving as a deputy to Mohamed Maait, finance minister since 2018 and a central figure in Egypt’s negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.

At the Foreign Ministry, Egypt’s ambassador to the European Union, Badr Abdelatty, would replace Sameh Shoukry, who had held the foreign ministry post since 2014, state TV reported.

Sherif Farouk, chairman of state postal company, Egypt Post, was set to take over at the Supply Ministry, replacing veteran minister, Ali Moselhy, the reports said.

The Supply Ministry oversees Egypt’s trade in wheat and other commodities, as well as a sprawling subsidy system that tens of millions of Egyptians are eligible for.

The new cabinet is expected to be sworn in on Wednesday.

