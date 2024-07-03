Iranian in UK flees to Israel after pulling off headscarves An Iranian monarchist who filmed herself pulling the headscarves off Iranians in London fled to Israel after UK police announced they were investigating her. The woman allegedly responsible is an Iranian pro-Israel activist called Bahar Mahroo, who later closed her Instagram and TikTok accounts and claimed she found the videos online. However, a reserve image search found no sources for the video, other than her Twitter account. Mahroo's Twitter account also reveals support for far-right politicians across Europe including well known racists like Tommy Robinson. Mahroo posted herself boarding a flight to Tel Aviv shortly after police in London announced their probe into her videos.