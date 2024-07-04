Erdogan invites Putin to Turkiye as leaders discuss strategic ties

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Russian President, Vladimir Putin, on Wednesday in Astana, Kazakhstan, where the two leaders arrived to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Summit (SCO), local Turkish media reports.

According to the report, Erdogan invited Putin to Turkiye, and Putin accepted the invitation during their meeting. The Russian President’s expected visit this spring was postponed.

Putin said in televised remarks that Russia and Turkiye were implementing strategic projects together, while Erdogan said they would take significant steps, especially in nuclear power plant projects.

“There was a drop in trade volume within the past few months but our annual trade volume is $55 billion. We are implementing our projects in a planned way. We will discuss our future goals (to improve relations). We are in close contact,” he said before the meeting was closed to the press.

