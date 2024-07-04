Hamas leader holds talks with Qatar, Egypt, Turkiye on Gaza ceasefire

Hamas, on Wednesday, said its chief, Ismail Haniyeh, held talks with Qatari, Egyptian and Turkish officials to review developments regarding a ceasefire in Gaza, where Israel continues its air and ground attacks for nearly nine months, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to the report, the group said Haniyeh held “communications with the mediators in Qatar and Egypt regarding the ideas being discussed with them to reach an agreement that would put an end to the brutal aggression faced by our steadfast people in the Gaza Strip”.

Haniyeh also spoke “with officials in Turkiye regarding the recent developments”, the readout said, adding that the group has “engaged positively”.

Israel has killed nearly 38,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since a 7 October, 2023 cross-border attack by Hamas that claimed 1,200 lives and took around 250 as hostages. The military onslaught has left the coastal enclave in ruins.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

READ: Israel sends delegation to negotiate hostage deal with Hamas