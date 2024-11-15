Middle East Monitor
Israel approves only quarter of over 21,000 patient evacuation requests from Gaza: UN

November 15, 2024 at 7:33 pm

World Health Organization (WHO) officials evacuate Palestinians, including women, children and the wounded, from the European Hospital in Khan Yunis, south of Gaza City on November 06, 2024 [Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu Agency]

The UN, on Friday, reported that Israel approved the evacuation of only a quarter of the 21,000 patients in Gaza since October 2023, Anadolu Agency reports.

“On Wednesday, WHO (World Health Organisation) and its partners supported the medical evacuation of eight children and six of their companions from Gaza into Jordan,” UN spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said at a news conference, adding that those evacuated will go to the US to receive special treatment.

“Once again, we call for the establishment of evacuation corridors and for all possible routes to be used for the safe and timely passage of all patients who need specialised care,” he added.

Israel has continued its devastating offensive against Gaza since a cross-border attack by Hamas on 7 October, 2023. The onslaught has killed more than 43,700 people and rendered the enclave almost uninhabitable.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.

