Israeli football fans attack rivals at Paris stadium

Israeli football fans yesterday sparked unrest during a match between their national team and France as part of the Nations League in Paris, Anadolu reported.

Footage circulating on social media showed Israeli fans attacking their rivals with fights erupting in spite of the increased security put in place.

The game was held with unusually low attendance due to heightened security concerns. Strict measures were in place, and 4,000 police officers were deployed to prevent potential violence. This heightened security came after Israeli fans of the Maccabi Tel Aviv club attacked locals and tore down Palestinian flags ahead of their game against Ajax in Amsterdam, Netherlands, last week.

Only 20,000 tickets were sold for yesterday’s game, in an 80,000-seat stadium, resulting in a muted atmosphere at the match. Some fans of the French team were seen raising the Palestinian flag in spite of a ban on the national symbol.

