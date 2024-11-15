Libya says demarcation of Tunisia border completed a decade ago

The Libya-Tunisia border demarcation file was fully resolved more than a decade ago and has since remained a stable and settled issue, no longer subject to discussion or review, DPA reported the Libyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs saying yesterday.

The ministry added in its statement that this reaffirmation comes as part of the deep-rooted brotherly relations and longstanding historical ties between the Libyan and Tunisian people, emphasising the ongoing and close cooperation between authorities in both countries in a way that serves the public interest.

It commended the cooperation and coordination between the Libyan and Tunisian governments, especially in areas that “strengthen security and stability, promote mutual trade and investment opportunities, and improve travel and mobility conditions for citizens between the two brotherly nations.”

This comes after Tunisian Defence Minister Khaled Sehili said that his country will not allow the surrender of any inch of national territory, noting that the issue of demarcating the borders with Libya and following up on it is being conducted at the level of a joint committee between the two countries.

