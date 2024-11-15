'Stop funding genocide': People in Ireland protest against sale of Israeli bonds

Citizens opposing the sale of Israel’s war bonds in Ireland held a protest on Friday under the banner, “Stop funding genocide”, Anadolu Agency reports.

The demonstration was organised by the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) in front of the Central Bank of Ireland building in Dublin.

Protesters said the Central Bank of Ireland’s approval of Israeli bonds was “unethical” and called for halting their sale across Europe.

Ireland, which along with Norway and Spain recognised Palestine in May, is the home country of Israeli bonds sold in the EU, with the Central Bank of Ireland designated as the competent authority to approve prospectuses for the securities.

The bonds are said to have been used as a means to support Israel’s brutal war efforts in Gaza and Lebanon.

Independent senator, Alice Mary Higgins, who attended the protest, told Anadolu that the Central Bank of Ireland’s support for Israel is a serious breach of international law.

Higgins said the bonds, previously sold through the UK, were taken over by Ireland after Brexit.

She said Ireland should “not be facilitator or accomplice” in the flow of money and arms.

