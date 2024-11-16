Israel claims intercepting 6 drones, 35 missiles from east, Lebanon

Israel claimed on Saturday that it intercepted two “suspicious aerial substances” launched from the east, as well as four drones and 35 missiles from Lebanon, following warning sirens that were activated in Eilat in the south and Nahariya and parts of western Galilee in the north, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Israeli army said in a statement that it detected and intercepted two “suspicious aerial substances” launched from the east before they entered Israeli airspace. “Suspicious aerial substance” usually refers to drones, whereas “east” is typically used by the Israeli army to refer to Iraq.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for the attack, saying its fighters used drones to target a “vital site” in Eilat.

Separately, the Israeli army reported that four drones and about 35 rockets were launched from Lebanon towards Haifa Bay and the Galilee region.

Israel’s Channel 13 reported that 30 rockets were targeted specifically at Kiryot in Haifa Bay.

Hezbollah, in a series of statements, said it struck the Stella Maris naval base northwest of Haifa, the Shraga base near Acre, and the Tirat Carmel base south of Haifa.

Tensions in the region have increased as a result of Israel’s ongoing brutal offensive in the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 43,800 people, mostly women and children, since last year.

The conflict has spread to Lebanon, with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of the Gaza war.

READ: Israeli warplanes conduct series of heavy air strikes on Beirut’s southern suburb