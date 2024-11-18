German police detain 111 people during pro-Palestine protest

German police detained 111 people temporarily during a pro-Palestine and anti-Israel protest in Berlin on Saturday. The police confirmed on Sunday that 54 women and 57 men had been held.

Investigations are under way into allegations of 21 criminal offences, including breach of the peace, incitement, using symbols of terrorist organisations, bodily harm and threats. There were also reports of 95 administrative offences due to violations of laws related to demonstrations.

During the protest, which had 500 participants, said the police, fireworks and flares were set off and the march was stopped temporarily.

Police officers said that about 100 protesters refused to disperse after the event ended, so their identities were recorded. It was also reported that some altercations took place, including one between a protester and a journalist.

