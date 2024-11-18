Israel imprisons Palestinian journalist from occupied West Bank

An Israeli military court at the Salem camp sentenced Palestinian journalist Rasha Harzallah on Sunday to six months in prison and fined her 13,000 shekels, Quds Press has reported, citing a member of her family. Harzallah is from the West Bank city of Nablus and works for the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

She was arrested on 2 June after being summoned for interrogation at the Hawara detention centre. The sister of martyr Mohammad Harzallah, the journalist is one of almost 100 of her colleagues who have been detained by the occupation state since the onset of the genocide in Gaza.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, a rights organisation based in Ramallah, reported that the journalists detained by Israel include four women: Rola Hassanin, Bushra Al-Tawil, journalism student Amal Shujaiya from Birzeit University, and now Harzallah. At least 16 journalists from Gaza whose identities have been confirmed have also been detained. A number of the journalists are being held with neither charge nor trial under so-called administrative detention.

