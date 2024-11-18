Palestinian children arrive in Jordan from Gaza with ‘advanced’ cancer

Most of the Palestinian children with cancer who have arrived from Gaza for treatment in Jordan have advanced stages of the disease, the Director General of the King Hussein Cancer Centre, Dr Asem Mansour, has confirmed.

Mansour gave some details in a Facebook post, when he presented the case of a Palestinian child from the Gaza Strip with a tumour in his eye. You do not have to be a radiologist or ophthalmologist to look at the MRI scan to understand the size of the tumour that has consumed the child’s entire eye and has even spread beyond it, he pointed out.

“If this child had been transferred earlier, we would have been able to save his eye, as the recovery rate from this type of tumour is very high,” said Dr Mansour. “However, the [Israeli] occupation state hindered his exit, just as it has done with thousands of other patients, and therefore the child has reached us at a very advanced stage [of the cancer].”

