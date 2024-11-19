Russia uses veto to block UN resolution to end hostilities in Sudan

The UN Security Council failed to adopt a draft resolution on Monday calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Sudan, according to Al Jazeera.

The draft resolution, prepared by the United Kingdom and Sierra Leone, urged the parties involved “to immediately cease hostilities and engage in good-faith dialogue to facilitate steps towards de-escalation to reach a swift agreement on a nationwide ceasefire,” reported Agence France-Presse. However, Russia vetoed the resolution.

The conflict in Sudan has displaced 11.3 million people, including nearly three million who have fled the country, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, who described the situation as a “humanitarian catastrophe.”

Moreover, 26 million people are facing severe food insecurity, with famine declared in the Zamzam camp in Darfur.

