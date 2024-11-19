Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Russia uses veto to block UN resolution to end hostilities in Sudan

November 19, 2024 at 3:57 pm

United Nations Security Council (UNSC) votes on a draft resolution submitted by the UK and Sierra Leone calling on the army and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan to implement their obligations under the Jeddah Declaration, in New York, United States on November 18, 2024. [Fatih Aktaş - Anadolu Agency]

United Nations Security Council (UNSC) votes on a draft resolution submitted by the UK and Sierra Leone calling on the army and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan to implement their obligations under the Jeddah Declaration, in New York, United States on November 18, 2024. [Fatih Aktaş – Anadolu Agency]

The UN Security Council failed to adopt a draft resolution on Monday calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Sudan, according to Al Jazeera.

The draft resolution, prepared by the United Kingdom and Sierra Leone, urged the parties involved “to immediately cease hostilities and engage in good-faith dialogue to facilitate steps towards de-escalation to reach a swift agreement on a nationwide ceasefire,” reported Agence France-Presse. However, Russia vetoed the resolution.

The conflict in Sudan has displaced 11.3 million people, including nearly three million who have fled the country, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, who described the situation as a “humanitarian catastrophe.”

Moreover, 26 million people are facing severe food insecurity, with famine declared in the Zamzam camp in Darfur.

READ: Sudan: civilians killed in RSF attack on mosque in Omdurman

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending