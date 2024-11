Hezbollah hits Israeli army base with drone strike Footage posted by Israeli soldiers shows damage caused by a Hezbollah drone at an army base near Acre, northern Israel. The Lebanese militant group confirmed a direct hit on Shraga army base - used by commanders of the Golani Brigades, Israel's infantry division - as part of a wider operation in the north. Hezbollah has produced a sustained operation of drone and rocket attacks on Israeli military bases in recent weeks, but very little footage like this has emerged from inside the bases - the incidents are often tightly controlled by the government press office.