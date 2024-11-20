Sudan cholera epidemic deaths rise to 1,072 amid ongoing war

The Sudanese Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that it has recorded 328 new cases of cholera, bringing the total number of cases to more than 38,000 since the authorities in Sudan declared the epidemic on 12 August. At least 1,072 people have been killed by cholera since then.

The ministry pointed out that the displacement of people from eastern Al-Jazira State following the escalation of violence since 20 October has exacerbated the problem.

Cholera is a bacterial disease that usually spreads through contaminated water and causes severe diarrhoea and dehydration.

Sudan is also seeing increasing numbers of people with dengue fever. The health ministry said that it has recorded 48 new cases of the disease, bringing the total to 7,084, of which 14 patients have died.

Dengue fever is spread to humans through bites by mosquitoes carrying the virus. Infected individuals show symptoms of severe fever, headache, muscle and joint pain, in addition to nausea and vomiting.

The health disasters in Sudan coincide with the continued suffering due to the ongoing war between the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces since mid-April 2023, which has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced more than 13 million, according to estimates by the UN and local authorities. Famine also threatens million of people in the war-torn country.

