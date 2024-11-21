Israel advances bill to establish intelligence oversight body under PM's authority

The Israeli Parliament passed a preliminary reading of a bill yesterday to establish a new intelligence oversight unit reporting directly to the Prime Minister.

The legislation, submitted by Likud MK, Amit Halevi, together with a group of coalition lawmakers, was supported by 56 lawmakers, with 36 opposing it.

According to The Times of Israel, the proposed unit would challenge the conclusions of Israel’s intelligence agencies to prevent errors attributed to groupthink, a factor believed to have contributed to the failures leading to the 7 October attack.

Moreover, it would have authority to access intelligence from military intelligence, the Shin Bet, Mossad, the National Security Council and other state institutions. The bill would enable the unit to analyse and synthesise intelligence, providing alternative perspectives to the Prime Minister, Defence Minister, and intelligence agencies. It would also report regularly to the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee.

The bill now moves to the Knesset House Committee, which will decide which committee will prepare it for the first of three additional readings required for it to become law.

The proposed unit would function independently and be barred from hiring anyone who had worked for an intelligence agency within the past two years. Its director would be required by law to provide input on any matter brought before the security cabinet for decision-making.

The unit would also be tasked with submitting analyses to the heads of relevant security bodies for any military operation or plan requiring the security cabinet’s approval. Decisions by the security cabinet or security agency leaders would not be permitted without the unit’s input.

Halevi, a member of the Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee, spearheaded the proposal after observing the intelligence division’s reliance on “false assumptions”. The new body, he explained, is intended to be independent and not subordinate to Military Intelligence, ensuring it can challenge the perspectives presented to the cabinet and political leaders.

Halevi also indicated that revisions to the oversight structure could be considered during the legislative process.

The bill’s explanatory notes sharply criticised the existing Oversight Department, stating that its influence has been minimal and that it has failed to challenge Israeli intelligence shortcomings, reported Haaretz.

“Over the years, it has become clear that the influence of the Oversight Department is very small, and Israeli intelligence failures were not challenged by it,” the proposal stated.

“The climax was the unprecedented failure of the 7 October massacre, which made it clear that a significant correction is necessary in regard to the formation of alternative intelligence conceptions.”

