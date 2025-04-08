Belgium PM: We will not arrest Netanyahu

Belgium has announced it will not comply with the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Quds News Network reported VRT saying.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever defended the move in an interview with VRT last week. He said Belgium would not arrest Netanyahu if he visited. “There is such a thing as realpolitik. Practical considerations prevail over ethical considerations,” he stated.

The ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his then Defence minister Yoav Gallant for crimes against humanity and war crimes being committed in Gaza. Despite the arrest warrant, Netanyahu has visited the US and Hungary and used French air space.

De Wever said most European countries would also avoid arresting Netanyahu. “France wouldn’t, and I don’t think we would either,” he told VRT. He argued that enforcing the arrest is not feasible.

