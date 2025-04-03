Hungary says it is withdrawing from ICC during Netanyahu’s visits

Hungary’s government has decided to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), it said today, shortly after Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu, sought under an ICC arrest warrant, arrived in the country for a state visit, Reuters reported.

Right-wing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban invited his Israeli counterpart to Budapest in November, a day after the ICC issued its arrest warrant over allegations of war crimes in Gaza, where Israel has killed over 50,400 Palestinians since October 2023.

As a founding member of the ICC, Hungary is obliged to arrest and hand over anyone subject to a warrant from the court but Orban made clear that Hungary would not respect the ruling which he called “brazen, cynical and completely unacceptable”.

Hungary signed the ICC’s founding document in 1999 and ratified it in 2001, but the law has not been promulgated.

Gergely Gulyas, Orban’s chief of staff, said in November that although Hungary ratified the Rome Statute of the ICC, it “was never made part of Hungarian law”, meaning that no measure of the court can be carried out within Hungary.

Gulyas told state news agency MTI today that the government would launch the withdrawal process later in the day.

Orban had raised the prospect of Hungary’s exit from the ICC after US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on the court’s prosecutor Karim Khan in February.

“It’s time for Hungary to review what we’re doing in an international organization that is under US sanctions,” Orban said on X in February.

The bill on starting the year-long process of withdrawing from the ICC is likely to be approved by Hungary’s parliament that is dominated by Orban’s Fidesz party.

Netanyahu has enjoyed strong support over the years from Hungary’s Orban, an important ally who has been ready to block EU statements or actions critical of Israel in the past. Orban’s support for Israel has been called into question, with experts accusing him of anti-Semitism, including promoted imagery of powerful Jewish financiers scheming to control the world.

ICC judges said when they issued the warrant that there were reasonable grounds to believe Netanyahu and his former defence chief were criminally responsible for acts including murder, persecution and starvation as a weapon of war as part of a “widespread and systematic attack against the civilian population of Gaza”.

