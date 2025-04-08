Indonesia must go beyond aid in Palestine

As Gaza endures another round of Israeli bombardment and the latest ceasefire lies in ruins, the urgency for global action intensifies. Civilians are once again caught in the crossfire, infrastructure lies in rubble, and the death toll mounts. For all the world’s expressions of concern, the suffering persists. At this moment, Indonesia must recognise a hard truth: humanitarian aid, however generous, cannot substitute for political will to do something to end the suffering.

In recent months, Indonesia has extended consistent humanitarian support to Gaza. These efforts reflect a sincere commitment to the Palestinian people. At the same time, they highlight a difficult reality: while Indonesia contributes to rebuilding, continued violence on the ground risks undoing these gains. Without addressing the root causes of the conflict, relief alone cannot bring lasting change.

In January, for instance, the National Alms Agency (Baznas), in partnership with Egyptian organisations, sent 41 trucks carrying 45,000 boxes of food to Gaza. That same month, the Qudwah Institute — an Indonesia-based philanthropic organisation — hosted the Indonesia–Palestine Collaboration International Forum to coordinate long-term initiatives, including plans to rebuild the Abu Yusuf Annajar Hospital in Khan Younis.

Indonesia also pledged over Rp120 billion (approximately $7.1 million) in aid and announced plans to develop an “Indonesian Village” in Gaza, featuring schools, hospitals, mosques and housing.

Other organisations have contributed as well. In February, BSI Maslahat distributed its seventh phase of aid, built an emergency mosque and helped renovate a hospital, totalling Rp18bn ($1.1m) in support. Meanwhile, the Indonesian Red Crescent (BSMI) sent a medical team, including two specialists, to work in Gaza for at least two weeks.

These efforts underscore Indonesia’s sustained commitment to the Palestinian cause.

In March, during a meeting in Jakarta with Mahmoud Al-Habbash, Special Envoy of the Palestinian President, Foreign Minister Sugiono reaffirmed Indonesia’s readiness to deliver additional aid to Gaza. His statement added diplomatic weight to a broad-based national effort, one that unites government institutions, religious organisations and civil society in a consistent show of solidarity.

READ: Australia demands independent investigation into killing of Gaza medics by Israeli forces

However, the lesson of Gaza is clear: aid without accountability leads nowhere. Every new hospital constructed can be reduced to rubble within minutes. Every truck of food is at risk of being delivered into a war zone. Indonesia must now confront the uncomfortable but essential task of shifting from relief to resolution; from compassion to confrontation.

This starts with diplomacy that does not shy away from naming the source of the violence. Indonesia should lead a coalition of Global South countries to demand legal accountability for Israeli war crimes. That includes supporting the International Criminal Court’s investigations and advocating for independent probes into the targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure. Ceasefires, while necessary, must be paired with mechanisms to ensure compliance and consequences for violations.

Indonesia must also go beyond rhetorical support for Palestinian statehood.

It can leverage its regional and global standing — within ASEAN, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and the Non-Aligned Movement — to press countries still on the fence to formally recognise Palestine. Engagement with powerful states that enable Israeli impunity should be contingent on respect for and compliance with international law.

Jakarta should also prepare for a scenario where peacekeeping becomes necessary. If the United Nations or a regional bloc authorises a civilian protection mission in Gaza, Indonesia — an experienced peacekeeping nation — should be among the first to commit personnel. Its track record in Lebanon, the Democratic Republic of Congo and elsewhere positions it well to serve as a credible and neutral actor in the region.

However, no amount of diplomacy or peacekeeping will be meaningful if Indonesia does not clean its own house first. There must be a firm, public commitment to end any covert or informal engagement with Israel. Back door relations — whether economic, diplomatic or intelligence-based — undermine the legitimacy of Indonesia’s foreign policy. One cannot denounce apartheid while quietly pursuing normalisation. Consistency is not a luxury, it is a necessity.

Indonesia’s historic commitment to Palestinian liberation is rooted in its own anti-colonial past.

That legacy gives Jakarta moral authority on the international stage. But the credibility of that authority hinges on action. Passion must be paired with pressure. Solidarity must be strategic.

President Prabowo and Foreign Minister Sugiono now face a defining choice. They can continue the important work of humanitarian relief, or they can elevate Indonesia’s role from that of a compassionate responder to a forceful leader in the global campaign for Palestinian justice.

Palestine does not only need more temporary shelters. It also needs protection, sovereignty and dignity. Indonesia can — and must — help deliver all three.

The world does not need another convoy. It needs a voice bold enough to stop the bombs. Indonesia has that voice. It must choose to use it.

OPINION: The humanitarian paradigm is as deadly as genocide

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.