Pro-Israel group accuses influencer of spreading Hamas propaganda, urges investigation

A New York-based pro-Israel group urged US Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate popular children’s content creator Ms. Rachel for allegedly spreading “Hamas propaganda” to her massive audience of millions of followers, Anadolu reports.

StopAntisemitism on Monday accused Ms. Rachel, whose real name is Rachel Griffin Accurso, of transforming “into an amplifier of Hamas propaganda” since Oct. 7, 2023.

“StopAntisemitism is calling on Attorney General Bondi to investigate if Ms. Rachel is being funded by a foreign party to push anti-Israel propaganda to skew public opinion,” the group said on X, calling supporters to send a letter to Bondi.

The children’s educator, who has 14 million YouTube subscribers and 2.7 million Instagram followers, has used her platforms to raise awareness about children affected by the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“Given that her audience is predominantly non-political, this shift in messaging is particularly concerning,” the group said in their letter to Bondi.

The group alleged Ms. Rachel has promoted false claims, including “a ‘starving child’ from Gaza photo which was actually a cystic fibrosis case” and “Hamas’s false stat of 14,000+ kids killed.”

READ: Gaza’s amputees face life in a war zone with little treatment, and even less hope

It also suggested she might be violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), “suspecting” that “there is a similar dynamic in the online influencer space” to alleged foreign funding of campus activism.

FARA aims to promote transparency regarding foreign influence in the US by requiring agents of foreign principals to disclose their activities and relationships. US universities saw pro-Palestinian protest last year, with US authorities falsely labeling them as antisemitic and have been implementing a crackdown on students.

The accusations come amid Israel’s attacks in Gaza, which have killed more than 50,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.