Sudan accuses UAE of playing ‘key role’ in war

A spokesman for the Sudanese government allied with the army has accused the UAE of playing a “key role” in the war in Sudan, which has been ongoing for two years, through its support of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The allegation was made on the eve of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) hearing of a complaint filed by Sudan against the UAE.

“The United Arab Emirates has played a key role in the escalation of the conflict in Sudan,” said Khaled Al-Aiser, Sudanese Minister of Information and government spokesman, on Wednesday. “It has committed acts contrary to humanity and crimes that could lead to international prosecution.”

The case filed by Sudan against the UAE at the ICJ in The Hague accuses the Emirates of “complicity in genocide” due to its alleged support for the RSF. More specifically, the Sudanese government considers Abu Dhabi “complicit in the genocide against the Masalit [a Sudanese tribe in the western Darfur region] through issuing orders and providing extensive financial, political and military support to the rebel RSF militia.”

At a joint press conference with the Sudanese Interior Minister and representatives from the Ministries of Justice and Foreign Affairs, Al-Aiser emphasised that, “When the Sudanese government speaks of the UAE’s involvement, it has sufficient evidence to back up its complaint.”

Al-Fateh Bashir of the Sudanese Justice Ministry said that his country had requested the ICJ to take “urgent measures to compel the UAE to cease its continued support for the Dagalo militia,” referring to the RSF leader, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The war between the Sudanese army and the RSF broke out in April 2023. Tens of thousands of Sudanese civilians have been killed, and more than 12 million have been displaced. Both parties are accused of committing violations against civilians, and the RSF in particular faces accusations of systematic sexual violence and genocide, particularly in the western Darfur region, most of which is under its control.

An Emirati official described Sudan’s complaint before the ICJ as a “malicious propaganda ploy.”

