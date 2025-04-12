Middle East Monitor
Saudi Arabia, Qatar condemn Israeli closure of 6 UNRWA-run schools in occupied East Jerusalem

April 12, 2025 at 3:41 pm

Students walk past one of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) schools in East Jerusalem, as local media report that police forces raided several UNRWA schools in the city and informed them of a decision to close and evacuate the schools within a week. Jerusalem, February 18, 2025. [Photo by Saeed Qaq/NurPhoto via Getty Images]

Saudi Arabia and Qatar condemned on Friday an Israeli decision to close six schools run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in occupied East Jerusalem, according to statements, Anadolu reports.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry reiterated “the Kingdom’s firm rejection of the Israeli occupation authorities’ continued obstinance and systemic targeting of UNRWA and its humanitarian and relief work amid the silence of the international community.”

It urged the international community “to assume its responsibilities in the face of ongoing Israeli violations against the Palestinian people.”

Qatar described the move as “a new crime in the ongoing series of Israeli crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories.”

The Foreign Ministry reaffirmed Qatar’s rejection of the Israeli “politicization of education aimed at diminishing the role of UNRWA.”

It urged the international community “to take urgent measures to hold Israel accountable and to ensure its compliance with international laws.”

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that Israeli authorities ordered the closure of the six schools in the Shu’fat refugee camp and in the neighborhoods of Silwan, Wadi al-Joz and Sur Baher.

It urged “intensified international efforts to preserve UNRWA’s mandate and ensure its continuity.”

Israel cited the lack of a license to open a school and did not specify for how long the school would remain closed.

In October 2024, the Israeli Knesset (parliament) passed two laws banning UNRWA’s operations in Israel and areas under its occupation, and prohibiting Israeli authorities from having any contact with the agency. The laws took effect Jan. 30.

Established in 1949, UNRWA has served as a critical lifeline for Palestinian refugees, supporting nearly 5.9 million people across Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

