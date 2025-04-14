EU foreign ministers gather to discuss Ukraine, Gaza

European foreign ministers gathered in Luxembourg today to discuss a range of issues, including the situation in Ukraine and Gaza, calling for ceasefires and putting further pressure on Russia, Anadolu has reported. According to the EU, the agenda for the Foreign Affairs Council meeting also includes Syria, EU-Africa relations, issues in the Western Balkans and Azerbaijan-Armenia relations.

“I think we have to put the maximum pressure on Russia to really end this war, because it takes two to want peace,” said EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas in her doorstep remarks. “It only takes one to want war.”

According to French Foreign Minister Jean Noel-Barrot, Russia has “no intention” to agree to a ceasefire. “I call on the European Union to impose the harshest possible sanctions against Russia to suffocate its economy and prevent it from fuelling its war effort,” he said.

Barrot added that the US could also force Russia to sit at the negotiation table. He also urged that there should be “unimpeded” access to humanitarian aid in Gaza, adding that the situation there is “more dire than ever.”

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen warned that, “We need to step up on the sanctions, and that’s what we are working on, the 17th package,” underlining that Russia shows “full disregard” to a peace process.

With regard to Gaza, “Not letting sufficient humanitarian aid to the area is not something we can accept at all,” added Valtonen, “and we call on both parties to go back to the ceasefire now.”

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that he was “appalled” by the recent Russian attack in Ukraine’s Suma region. “I hope that President [Donald] Trump, the US administration, see that the leader of Russia is mocking their goodwill, and I hope the right decisions are taken.”

The European commissioner for equality, preparedness and crisis management, Hadja Lahbib, urged that the ceasefire in Gaza should be renewed and humanitarian aid allowed into the enclave.

“Access is completely blocked by Israel. Food is running out while warehouses outside Gaza are full with food rotting because we can’t get in,” said Lahbib. “There is no UNRWA international staff left in Gaza and the West Bank, and the number of deaths could be increased, could even skyrocket without this essential aid entered Gaza in the near future.”

