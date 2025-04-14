Israeli forces raid West Bank hospital, detain Palestinian youth

Israeli soldiers raided a hospital in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on Monday and detained a Palestinian you, witnesses have confirmed.

The raid targeted the Jenin Government Hospital, where Israeli forces took into custody a youth from the facility’s emergency department, they added. Some hospital staff were also arrested during the raid.

The Israeli army has continued a deadly onslaught in the northern West Bank since January, killing over 70 Palestinians and displacing thousands.

According to Palestinian figures, at least 16,400 Palestinians have been detained by the Israeli army in the West Bank since October 2023, including those who were released after being arrested. The figure does not include those arrested from the Gaza Strip, whose numbers are estimated to be in the thousands.

Nearly 950 Palestinians have been killed and over 7,000 others injured in the occupied West Bank since the start of Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza in October 2023, said the Health Ministry in Ramallah.

In July last year, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian land to be “unlawful” and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

READ: Hundreds of Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque to mark Passover