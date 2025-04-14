Netanyahu supports ‘true Zionist’ son who said 'screw you!' to France’s Macron

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday expressed his support for his son Yair after Yair insulted French President Emmanuel Macron following his announcement that Paris could recognise a Palestinian state as early as June.

On Saturday, Yair Netanyahu took to X to say: “Screw you! Yes to independence of New Caledonia! Yes to independence to French Polynesia! Yes to independence of Corsica! Yes to independence of the Basque Country! Yes to independence of French Guinea! Stop the neo imperialism of France in west Africa!”

Supporting his son, the prime minister said in a post: “I love my son Yair, a true Zionist who cares about the future of the country.”

“Like every citizen, he is entitled to his personal opinion, although the style of his response to President Macron’s tweet calling for the establishment of a Palestinian state is unacceptable to me.”

He added: “President Macron is gravely mistaken when he continues to promote the idea of a Palestinian state in the heart of our country, whose sole ambition is the destruction of the State of Israel.”

Last Wednesday, following his visit to Egypt, Macron said: “We must move towards recognition, and we will do so in the coming months.”

