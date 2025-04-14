Oman backs Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara, signs key cooperation deals

Oman has formally reaffirmed its support for Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara, joining over 100 countries in backing Rabat’s 2007 Autonomy Plan as the basis for resolving the decades-long dispute.

The announcement came during the 7th Moroccan-Omani Joint Commission held in Rabat, co-chaired by Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and his Omani counterpart, Badr Bin Hamad Bin Hamoud Al Busaidi. In a joint statement, Oman praised Morocco’s leadership in promoting regional peace and reiterated its commitment to opening a consulate in Dakhla or Laayoune — echoing similar moves by the UAE, Jordan and others.

Al-Busaidi also commended Morocco’s contributions to international stability and King Mohammed VI’s efforts in preserving the status and identity of Jerusalem.

The meeting yielded a series of bilateral agreements covering transport, renewable energy, mining, education, digitisation and sport. One Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) allows mutual recognition of professional training certificates in line with the 1978 International Convention on Standards of Training. Other accords aim to boost collaboration in green energy, linking Morocco’s phosphate sector with Oman’s aluminium industry.

Bourita called on Omani investors to explore Morocco’s growing market, citing incentives under the new Investment Charter and opportunities linked to the country’s 2030 World Cup preparations. “We invite our Omani brothers to benefit from these opportunities in their second country,” he said.

The show of support adds to mounting international recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over its southern provinces. Recent endorsements from the US and France have bolstered Rabat’s diplomatic position, as over 40 countries voiced support at the UN Human Rights Council in March.

France recently stated its position on Western Sahara is now “no longer subject to discussion,” while the US reiterated that Morocco’s Autonomy Plan remains the only viable solution.

