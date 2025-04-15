Hundreds of Israeli authors urge Netanyahu to end Gaza war, secure captives’ release

Over 350 Israeli literary figures have signed an open letter urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end the war in Gaza and secure the return of the 59 remaining Israeli captives.

The signatories, representing a wide swath of Israel’s literary community, accuse Netanyahu of deliberately obstructing a potential deal with Hamas that would secure a ceasefire and the captives’ release, alleging that he is prioritising his political survival over national and humanitarian interests.

“Hamas has offered a deal for returning hostages, prisoner release, and a ceasefire. The prime minister outlined a phased deal but has done everything possible for the past seventeen months to thwart the agreement, fearing the war’s end would mean the end of his rule — and his freedom as a criminal defendant,” the letter states.

The authors accuse him of prolonging the war for personal reasons, placing captives, soldiers and civilians at risk. They further criticise the prime minister for undermining Israel’s democratic values and “eroding” social cohesion.

READ: Over 1,500 Israeli armoured corps troops demand end to Gaza war, return of hostages

“He is eroding mutual responsibility, equality, and justice, and turning us from equal citizens in a functioning democracy into subjects of an authoritarian theocracy — where we are obligated to serve in the army, sacrifice our children to the ruling idol, but are denied equal rights, mutual responsibility, and the justice and security a democratic state owes its citizens.”

The letter also highlights growing resentment over Netanyahu’s support for policies that exempt ultra-Orthodox communities from military service, while condemning reservists who protest the war, calling the arrangement a betrayal of shared national responsibility.

“The acts being committed in Gaza and the occupied territories are not done in our name, but they will be on our account. We call on you to immediately stop the war, to return all the hostages home, and to chart a future international and agreed-upon path for Gaza,” they added.

READ: Newborns in Gaza face death due to famine caused by Israeli blockade