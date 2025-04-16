Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Singapore to deploy team to treat Palestinians from Gaza in Egypt

April 16, 2025 at 2:52 pm

Palestinian patients, discharged from Gaza European Hospital for treatment abroad, are transferred to ambulances and buses under the coordination of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Gaza City, Gaza on March 27, 2025. [Hani Alshaer - Anadolu Agency]

Palestinian patients, discharged from Gaza European Hospital for treatment abroad, are transferred to ambulances and buses under the coordination of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Gaza City, Gaza on March 27, 2025. [Hani Alshaer – Anadolu Agency]

Singapore is sending off a nine-person team to Egypt to treat Palestinians from Gaza on Wednesday, said the Ministry of Defence, Anadolu Agency reports.

The armed forces and Health Ministry “will deploy a contingent to provide medical care to Palestinians and other civilians from Gaza who are being treated in Egypt,” the Ministry said in an Instagram post.

Eight army personnel and one from the Health Ministry will work with Egyptian authorities to “pave the way for the deployment of the main team, supplies and equipment, which will likely take place in the following weeks,” the Ministry added.

This latest mission will permit the Palestinians to be treated in Egypt “many times more”, compared to previous armed forces’ efforts, it said.

READ: Germany warns Israel against permanent occupation of Gaza

Latest news

See all
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2025 are now open

Trending