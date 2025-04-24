Germany offers Syrians up to $4,555 to return home

Germany is offering up to €4,000 ($4,555) per family to encourage Syrians to return to their homeland, with more than 460 people having taken advantage of these incentives in recent weeks, according to the government.

The Federal Office for Migration and Refugees has supported the voluntary return of 464 Syrians since the new Syrian government took power in Damascus, German authorities told local media today.

Under the programme, adult returnees receive up to €1,000 ($1,140) in initial assistance, while minors are eligible for €500 ($570). The programme also provides travel allowances of €200 ($230) for adults and €100 ($115) for children, plus medical support of up to €2,000 ($2,280) if needed.

The financial incentives are part of Germany’s strategy to encourage the return of Syrian refugees following recent political changes and improved security conditions in the country.

Since the Syrian civil war began in 2011, hundreds of thousands have sought refuge in Germany. The country currently hosts more than 700,000 Syrian refugees. A total of 1.3 million Syrians live in Germany, including those with permanent residence and dual nationalities, according to official figures.

READ: World Bank expands Lebanon aid package to $400m amid deepening crisis