Israel kills another Palestinian journalist and his family

Israel killed another Palestinian journalist on Wednesday night in an air strike on the city of Deir Al-Balah in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu has reported.

Al-Aqsa Radio journalist Saeed Abu Hassanein was killed along with his wife and daughter when their tent was bombed by Israel. Their funeral took place this morning at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

At least 210 Palestinian journalists have been killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip since October 2023.

Israel resumed its offensive on the Gaza Strip on 18 March, abandoning a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January. It has killed nearly 51,400 Palestinians in the enclave since October 2023, most of them women and children, and wounded at least 117,000 more.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its genocidal war that has left the territory in the grip of a humanitarian catastrophe.

