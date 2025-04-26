UN: More than 480 killed in Sudan's North Darfur state in past two weeks

The United Nations confirmed on Friday that more than 480 civilians have been killed in North Darfur in western Sudan over the past two weeks, warning that the actual number could be much higher.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said it had confirmed the deaths of at least 481 civilians in North Darfur since 10 April 10, “although the actual number is likely to be much higher.” It noted that “at least 210 civilians, including nine medical workers,” were killed in the Zamzam camp for displaced persons between 11 and 13 April.

READ: UN: Sudan’s Zamzam displacement camp ‘nearly emptied’ after RSF takeover