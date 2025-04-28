Israel releases 11 Palestinian detainees amid reports of systematic abuse

Israeli occupation forces released 11 Palestinian detainees from Gaza today, reported Wafa news agency. The released individuals were transferred from Israeli prisons to the European Hospital in Khan Yunis, via the Karm Abu Salem Crossing.

A recent joint report by the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society stated that testimonies from former detainees describe widespread abuse by Israeli Occupation authorities to strip Palestinian prisoners of their humanity and subject them to psychological abuse.

The report emphasised that, even 19 months into the ongoing genocide, detention conditions have not improved — in fact, they continue to deteriorate. It stressed that time plays a critical role in determining the detainees’ fates, as brutal treatment persists unabated.

Palestinian detainees who are released are often found in a severely deteriorated condition, with emaciated bodies bearing numerous signs of torture by Israeli prison and camp authorities. Rape and sexual assaults are also rampant against detainees from Gaza.

More than 9,500 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli jails, in addition to an unknown number of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip who have disappeared since October 2023.

