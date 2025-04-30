Man charged with terrorism offence after arrest at London's Israeli embassy

British police said today they had charged a man arrested on suspicion of trying to get into the Israeli embassy in London with terrorism offences and possession of a bladed weapon, Reuters reports.

Police said a man was detained by officers attempting to gain unauthorised access to the grounds of the embassy in west London on Monday evening and arrested him on suspicion of a public order offence, trespassing on a designated site and possession of an offensive weapon.

Detectives said Abdullah Sabah Albadri, 33, had been charged with preparation of a terrorist act and two counts of possession of a bladed article.

“We remain in close contact with those based at the Embassy of Israel and we appreciate that these charges will be concerning to them,” said Commander Dominic Murphy, head of London police’s Counter Terrorism Command.

“I would like to reassure the public, however, that from our inquiries so far, we are not seeking anyone else in connection with this matter and we do not believe there is any wider threat to the public.”

Albadri is due to appear at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court later today.

READ: Protesters disrupt London Marathon, calling for full trade embargo on Israel