Qatar condemns Israeli strike on Damascus as ‘blatant violation’ of Syrian sovereignty

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned an Israeli air strike that targeted an area near the presidential palace in Damascus today, calling it “a blatant aggression” against the sovereignty of Syrian territory.

In a statement released shortly after the Israeli occupation army announced it had carried out the attack, the Qatari Foreign Ministry denounced the strike “in the strongest terms,” reiterating its “full support for the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Syria, as well as the aspirations of its brotherly people for security and stability.”

The ministry also reiterated “Qatar’s warning that the repeated aggressions by the occupation against Syria and Lebanon, along with its continued brutal war on Gaza, are likely to ignite a cycle of violence and chaos in the region.”

It called upon “the international community to exert pressure on the occupying power to comply with international legitimacy resolutions.”

Earlier today, the Israeli army carried out an air strike targeting an area near the presidential palace in the Syrian capital, Damascus.

Israeli officials claimed the strike was a message against the presence of armed groups near southern Damascus and any potential threat to the Druze community.

The timing of the strike is seen as particularly provocative, coming just hours after prominent Druze community leaders released a video statement reaffirming their commitment to Syria’s unity and rejecting any form of division or separatism.

Analysts have warned the Israeli strike appears aimed at exploiting sectarian tensions, particularly among Syria’s Druze population, to justify intervention and push for fragmentation in the country.

Damascus has repeatedly affirmed that all religious and ethnic groups in Syria are equal in rights and representation.

Druze leaders: We are an integral part of Syria