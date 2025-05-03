UN commission warns clashes, Israeli strikes threaten Syria’s 'fragile' peace

The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria warned Friday that renewed violence, including deadly sectarian clashes and Israeli air strikes, are jeopardizing the country’s “fragile” path toward sustainable peace, Anadolu reports.

“The recent surge in violence and deadly clashes with sectarian dimensions in Damascus countryside, which also spread to Suwayda governorate, is deeply troubling for Syria’s path toward sustainable and rights-respecting peace,” the commission said in a statement.

It urged all parties to immediately cease hostilities and explore all avenues for de-escalation and dialogue.

The commission voiced concern for the intensifying sectarian violence and confrontations in rural Damascus and the southern Suwayda province, describing developments as a serious setback to long-term peace prospects.

It reported that more than 100 victims, including civilians, have been killed in recent fighting.

“Israeli air strikes and threats of further military intervention—as Israel continues to expand its occupation of the Syrian Golan and attempts to divide various Syrian communities—risk further destabilizing Syria,” it said.

A local agreement was reportedly reached between Suwayda leaders and officials in Damascus, but the commission stressed that authorities under the “interim government” are still responsible for the protection of civilians.

“The interim government must ensure prompt, impartial, transparent, and independent investigations into these violations of international law, and that perpetrators are held accountable through credible processes under Syrian law,” it said.

Referring to violence in coastal areas earlier in March, the commission added that the latest escalation highlights the country’s volatile security landscape and the urgent need to reduce tensions. It confirmed that investigations into the incidents are ongoing.

