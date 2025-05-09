Germans getting increasingly critical of Israel, survey says

Germans have an increasingly negative view of Israel 60 years after the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations, said a new survey released by the Bertelsmann Foundation on Friday, Anadolu reports.

The report pointed to a significant change in the mood of Germans towards Israel over the past four years.

Back in 2021, 46% of German citizens surveyed had a positive attitude towards Israel. Meanwhile, only 36% have a positive opinion of Israel, while 38% rate the Jewish state negatively.

The German government has been one of the strongest supporters of Israel but has come under growing public pressure as a result of Israel’s brutal military campaign in Gaza.

Germany has been the scene of mass protests since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7, 2023.

The majority of Germans strongly oppose the deadly Israeli war on Gaza, according to various opinion polls.

